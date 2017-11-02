911 calls released from Maryland office park shooting

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — One of the first people to call 911 after a fatal office park shooting in Maryland thought people had passed out from a gas leak.

The calls about the Oct. 18 shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions were released Wednesday by Harford County after a Public Information Act request by The Associated Press.

An initial caller told the dispatcher "they're all unconscious. It's some kind of gas leak."

An employee of the business also was among the 911 callers and said "somebody just came in and started shooting."

Radee Prince, a former employee, is charged with shooting three co-workers to death and wounding two others. He's also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man in Delaware shortly after the Maryland shooting.