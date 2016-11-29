911 Calls from OSU Campus Attack Released: 'I Think This Is Some Type of Terrorist Attack'

Numerous 911 calls have described a frantic moment on campus as terrified students and faculty reported a student mowing down people with a car and stabbing others at Ohio State University Monday.

Read: Pictured: Hero Cop Who Stopped Knife-Wielding Attacker at Ohio State University

The calls were released by authorities hours after Abdul Razak Ali Artan, 18, launched his rampage.

“I think this is some type of terrorist attack,” one person told the 911 operator.

“There's a guy, crashed his car into a bunch of people and ran out with a knife chasing down people,” another said.

Artan borrowed a car from a family member Monday when he started his rampage. He used the car to jump a curb and strike pedestrians walking to class.

He got out of the car, reportedly wielding a butcher knife, and slashed several people in the area, officials said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, though at least two of the pedestrians hit by the vehicle underwent surgery.

Read: Man Shot and Killed His Wife, 8-Week-Old Baby, and Mother Before Turning Gun on Himself

Frightened students shot video out of a classroom window after the suspect was shot dead by OSU police officer Alan Horujko, 28. Horujko joined the OSU police force in 2015 after graduating from the school.

The @OSUPolice confirm Officer Alan Horujko shot and killed the suspect, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/6BuZ9GN1zY — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) November 28, 2016

"I heard someone yell, 'he's got a knife,' and I saw a guy with a big-ass knife just chasing people around," OSU student Jacob Bowers told NBC News. "When I saw that, I grabbed all my stuff and started running."

Bowers added that “the man was going insane” prior to being gunned down by Officer Horujko.

Watch: Ohio University Attacker Is 18-Year-Old American Resident From Somalia

Related Articles: