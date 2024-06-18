911 calls offer more details in officer-involved fatal shooting in Wilmington

The release of audio from several 911 calls and computer dispatch records offers more insight into an officer-involved shooting on South Kerr Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard in Wilmington.

On June 14, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Ben David held a news conference to address the details of a traffic stop leading to the death of a suspect who allegedly stole a truck, boat and two firearms. In a news release, the suspect was identified as Steven Ryan Todd.

Computer dispatch records from June 13, 2024, indicate a county unit located a stolen vessel and occupied vehicle near 602 Surry St. in Wilmington. The suspect is identified as armed and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, green shoes, and a beard.

After contact with law enforcement, the suspect attempted to take off in a white Ford pick-up truck, according to the dispatch records. The suspect traveled southbound on Front Street, eventually reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour while heading south on River Road.

"Speeds going over 100 going to call it here," the dispatch record reads. David previously said the chase of the suspect had been called off to "preserve the safety of the public and other officers."

Law enforcement patrols surrounding areas in pursuit of the suspect, identified as "Stephen Todd." The boat is eventually recovered by law enforcement, according to the dispatch records.

Later that same evening, detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office located the alleged stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at the corner of South Kerr Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, David previously said at the news conference.

Three separate 911 calls offer details regarding the traffic stop that led to the suspect's death.

One caller said they were on South Kerr Avenue when a shooting occurred next to Harris Teeter.

"This car like backed into the McDonald's area into a ditch and then everyone started running out of their cars and then people were pulling guns and then that's when we heard the gunshots go off," the caller said.

The caller clarifies they didn't see anybody get shot but heard the shots fired.

The 911 operator asks the caller how many rounds they heard. The caller said "almost 20. It was a lot."

Initially, the caller said they were parked outside of Grinders Caffè and heard a "smash" that sounded like a car accident.

"We saw, I think it was like a white truck, a white Ford...like go backwards into the main street into like a ditch," the caller said. "People started parking and like getting out of their cars and started shooting each other."

The caller said they placed the 911 call seconds after witnessing the incident.

"We heard the officers say, 'get down,'" the caller said, adding that there were officers on scene at the time of the shooting and additional officers headed toward the scene at the time of the call.

"We just saw that white truck and then we saw it like hit another car," the caller said, describing the events leading up to the shooting.

A second caller said they "saw the whole thing happen."

"I was at the intersection that is involving with the Sheriff's department with obviously a suspect and a shootout," the caller said. "I might have it all on dash camera if that is needed. I'm not sure if it is 100% on dash camera."

"I was facing the Sedan that was t-boned or hit before the truck ran through the intersection and everything happened," the caller said. "We left the scene due to safety obviously and not trying to be in the way ... especially with how much crossfire there was."

A third caller said they witnessed a driver speeding near South Kerr Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.

"I don't know what they were doing but it was a super erratic driver passed me doing probably 95 (or) 100," the caller said, adding that the incident happened about five minutes prior to the 911 call.

"The van cut down like five streets and did a U-turn in the middle of the road and then was driving in the opposite lane," the caller said, identifying the vehicle as a silver van with tinted windows with license plate ESD8908. "They were heading, I believe it would be west on Wilshire. They were heading toward downtown."

The caller could not provide a driver description due to the vehicle window tint, they said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, David said. The investigation will determine whether the use of force was justified. Per protocol, the detectives who discharged their weapons on scene have been placed on paid administrative leave. The identities of the detectives have not been released.

