911 calls detail panic in Oregon District Saturday following reported gun fire

Mar. 17—911 calls to police Saturday night show reported gun shots heard in the Oregon District caused panic among people enjoying St. Patrick's Day-eve activities.

Dayton police responded to reports of shots fired on East Fifth Street around 11:40 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

No injuries were reported, dispatch said.

A 911 call obtained by the Dayton Daily News details the panic as people ran down sidewalks after the reported gun fire.

"I am over here in downtown Dayton in the Oregon District. There was this gunfire." The caller added it was outside of Newcom's Tavern.

"There's a couple of shots fired. People are just running everywhere now," the caller said. The caller said they ran down the street to a back alley. "I think we got out of there. Everyone kind of ran, immediately."

"I heard at least one (gunshot,)" the first caller continued. "Somebody definitely heard one before everyone started running."

A second 911 caller from the Oregon District said they heard two to three gunshots like fireworks.

"Everyone started running," the caller added.

Police on the scene Saturday night told a Dayton Daily News reporter they did not find anyone with a gun when they arrived or what led to the gun shots.

Police were outside the Dublin Pub and Blind Bob's investigating the reported gun fire.