911 calls detail panic, chaos after shots reportedly fired in Oregon District
Newly released 911 calls detail the moments after shots were reportedly fired in the Oregon District Saturday night.
Dayton police were called to respond to the area of Newcom’s on E 5th Street around 11:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
“I’m over here in downtown Dayton in the Oregon District, there was just gunfire outside of Newcom’s,” one 911 caller told dispatchers. “There’s a couple of shots fired. People are just running everywhere now.”
>> Shots fired near UD, no injuries reported; shelter in place lifted
Another caller reported hearing two or three gunshots.
“[The] Oregon District near Ned Peppers, where the shooting was before, there’s something happening. Like gunfire. Fireworks,” another caller told dispatchers.
News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police to learn if anyone was injured or if anyone was taken into custody.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.