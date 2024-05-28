911 calls detail moments after son allegedly shot, killed father in Kettering

New 911 calls reveal the moments after a 36-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his father in Kettering.

On May 10, Kettering police and medics were called to a home in the 2700 block of Haig Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When police arrived on scene, they found Leo August, 67, dead inside a home.

Leo’s son, Justin August, was arrested shortly after, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

One 911 caller identified themselves as Leo’s wife and Justin’s mother.

She said her son shot her husband with two different weapons and then went to his bedroom.

“He’s on the floor, I don’t know if he’s alive or not,” the caller said.

She said her husband had gunshot wounds all over his body.

”I mean he shot him, I don’t know how many times,” the caller said.

Police previously told News Center 7 that the shooting appeared to have happened after a brief argument over a car ride between the father and son.

Another 911 caller said they heard a commotion coming from a neighboring house.

“I don’t know what’s going on across the street if it’s gunshots or fireworks or something,” the caller said.

They also said they saw a window that appeared to be shot out.

On May 17, Justin was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Justin remains in Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.

