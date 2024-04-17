911 calls detail how a man allegedly walked into El Reno home, firing shots

TechCrunch

Amazon is trying to keep live shopping relevant with the launch of an “Amazon Live” FAST (free ad-supported TV) channel on Prime Video and Freevee. Previously only available as a feature on desktop, mobile and Fire TV, the new live channel will give customers in the U.S. more ways to engage with interactive, shoppable content. Amazon Live’s FAST channel will feature 24/7 programming from popular creators and celebrities, such as reality TV stars Lala Kent (“Vanderpump Rules”) and Paige DeSorbo (“Southern Charm”), who is also launching her own original show on Amazon Live, where she’ll develop brand new content.