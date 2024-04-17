911 calls detail how a man allegedly walked into El Reno home, firing shots
The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether a federal law applies to a Jan. 6 defendant. Here's how that could affect hundreds of other defendants — as well as former President Trump.
Yelich had been having an incredible start to the season.
The 751-hp 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore joins the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore for Maserati's initial trio of battery-electric offerings.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Equal parts cozy and stylish, the star's Favorite Daughter sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
A home inspection can prevent you from making a costly home-buying mistake. Review our home inspection checklist so you’re fully prepared.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
Boston Dynamics is retiring its dancing, search-and-rescue robot Atlas.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
An Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is now down to $23 and comes with a smart bulb thrown in for free.
Amazon is trying to keep live shopping relevant with the launch of an “Amazon Live” FAST (free ad-supported TV) channel on Prime Video and Freevee. Previously only available as a feature on desktop, mobile and Fire TV, the new live channel will give customers in the U.S. more ways to engage with interactive, shoppable content. Amazon Live’s FAST channel will feature 24/7 programming from popular creators and celebrities, such as reality TV stars Lala Kent (“Vanderpump Rules”) and Paige DeSorbo (“Southern Charm”), who is also launching her own original show on Amazon Live, where she’ll develop brand new content.
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
The excitement is palpable as Clark prepares to use her passing and playmaking to help Indiana return to the postseason.
Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.
SMU cornerback Teddy Knox is also being sued for his role in the crash.
Here’s your go-to guide with everything you need to know about COVID-19, including testing expanding to more airports, updated isolation guidelines and plans for a fall vaccine.
The Space Force has contracted out its next "responsive space" mission, and this one is a doozy. The two awardees, Rocket Lab and startup True Anomaly, will each build and launch spacecraft that will conduct rendezvous and proximity operations on orbit. In the Space Force's words: "The vendors will exercise a realistic threat response scenario in an on-orbit space domain awareness demonstration called Victus Haze."
An extortion group has published a portion of what it says are the private and sensitive patient records on millions of Americans stolen during the ransomware attack on Change Healthcare in February. On Monday, a new ransomware and extortion gang that calls itself RansomHub published several files on its dark web leak site containing personal information about patients across different documents, including billing files, insurance records and medical information. RansomHub threatened to sell the data to the highest bidder unless Change Healthcare pays a ransom.