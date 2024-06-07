911 calls detail events leading to Tuesday's fatal Cumberland County car wash shooting

A witness to a fatal shooting at a car wash off Rockfish Road on Tuesday morning said the victim was there for a "car meet" when an altercation turned deadly, according to a 911 call.

Lamarvion Tremayne Aviticus McKinnon, 21, of Fayetteville, was killed in the 1:30 a.m. shooting near the corner of Deaver Circle and Rockfish Road.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Allon John Richard Tedder, 23, of Fayetteville, and Keymonte Raquan Johnson, 24, of Fayetteville, are wanted for questioning.

The caller, who was in a car with a friend, said they were meeting someone at the gathering when they saw a group of men.

"They were having a conversation or altercation. I don’t know what was going on," the woman said. "All of a sudden, me and my friends just heard gunshots and now he’s laid out on the ground, and everybody just left him."

The caller went on to note the men in the group were yelling and taking their shirts off prior to the shooting. She told the dispatcher that afterward, everyone ran — some on foot, and others leaving in vehicles — and that some of the vehicles had come back and were driving around the scene.

“The people are over there, but they’re going back and forth looking at it," the caller said.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounds a Cumberland County car wash where a man was found dead, June 4, 2024.

Another witness to the shooting called 911 as he ran to a nearby church.

“When they started shooting, I started running away. Everyone jumped in their cars," the caller said. "He fell to the ground, and I ran. I did not look. I was running."

The man said the shooting happened in a stall at the self-service car wash and that he heard four or five shots.

“There was people talking about fighting and one of them grabbed a gun out of his thing and started shooting at the other guy," the man said. "They both had a gun, and I was watching them, and they drove off, but I just ran away and called the police.”

As he hides from passing cars and climbs at least one fence to escape, the caller pleads for help.

"They shot that man, I watched him fall. You'll have to get here to save him," he said.

McKinnon was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. Robin Brinkley at 910-677-5503. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483- 8477, visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app in the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android devices.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Car meet turns deadly at a car wash in Cumberland County on Tuesday