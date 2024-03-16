911 calls depict frantic shooting scene at Food Lion

Mar. 16—HIGH POINT — Two 911 calls about a gunshot fired inside a Food Lion supermarket Wednesday afternoon described a frantic scene as employees and customers scrambled to safety and people helped police officers find the teenager who fired the shot.

No one was injured, and the single shot didn't hit anyone, police said. The High Point Police Department arrested a 17-year-old not far from the Westchester Drive store after the shooting, which was reported at 3:25 p.m.

In a recording of one of the 911 calls, screaming voices are heard in the background and there's initial confusion about whether someone has been shot as people in the store seek a safe place.

In a recording of the other call, a man tells a dispatcher that employees have gone to the back of the store and that the teenager has fled the supermarket.

"We don't know if anybody is hit," the man says.

The man calmly tells the dispatcher that "a kid is running" toward a neighborhood behind the store with a gun in his hand. The man describes the shooter as a skinny young male wearing a black sweatshirt, gray hoodie and blue jeans.

The man can be heard yelling at officers looking for the teenager, "He's right over there between them two houses."

The 17-year-old has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm within a structure and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was being held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center on a secure custody order.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting, including the motive for it, and say no further information will be released about the teenager because he's a juvenile.

