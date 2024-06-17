911 callers describe 'screaming,' 'blood' following stabbing in Medina at graduation party

A man who was stabbed Saturday at a graduation party in the Falling Oaks neighborhood of Medina "had words" with the suspect before the incident, according to a 911 call released Monday by the Medina Police Department.

In the call, a woman frantically tries to recount what happened as the dispatcher attempts to get usable information about the incident.

Another woman takes the phone to speak with the dispatcher.

"He and my brother had words," the woman says.

"Is it only one person that's hurt?" the dispatcher asks.

"My brother got stabbed in the back," she responds. "And then his girlfriend, I think she's having a panic attack."

Medina police arrest suspect in stabbing incident in Lakewood

In a statement on Facebook issued about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said the incident occurred during a high school graduation party. The stabbing took place near the Falling Oaks pool, police said.

The 36-year-old stabbing victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital for treatment.

Hours later, police said they were able to track the suspect to a home in Lakewood. He was charged with felonious assault and may face further charges, police said.

In the 911 call, the second woman identifies herself as the sister of the victim.

"He's right here, he's standing," she says. "He's OK. It is a flesh wound. He probably needs stiches. It's not deadly or anything like that."

She describes the attire of the suspect as police and medical personnel arrive.

"We have no idea who this man was," she says before the call ends.

'I heard screaming,' second 911 caller says

In another 911 call, a neighbor who lives near the pool describes the situation immediately following the stabbing.

"I was on my back porch just hanging out with my family and I heard screaming," she says.

She tells the dispatcher a woman is holding the knife she believes was used in the stabbing.

"I just caught the end of it, and I saw blood everywhere," she says.

"OK, all right," the dispatcher says, "we're getting the medics and officers out there."

The caller then provided more details.

"The lifeguard from the pool … is trying to help patch him up right now," she says.

Medina Police did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 911 call: Medina stabbing victim 'had words' with suspect at party