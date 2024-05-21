911 call, video released of moments before Winter Park shooting by Orange deputies

At around 10:30 p.m. April 19, a man called 911 to report another man pointing a gun at him and other residents at Indigo Winter Park Apartments while out walking his dog. He was one of several callers that night.

“This dude has a flashlight attached to his gun and he’s just pointing at my face. He’s walking around, there’s a little girl that just ran screaming,” he told the dispatcher.

Moments later, Orange County deputies arrived to the sound of a gunshot and searched the complex while a helicopter flying overhead surveilled the scene. Helicopter footage captured 47-year-old Jesse Lewelling pacing near the pool area, and after a brief chase with the alleged shooter cutting through apartment buildings, he ran into several deputies.

“Drop it!” one deputy yelled before firing two shots at Lewelling, striking him. The shooting, which Lewelling survived, was captured on video released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the apartment complex, located near South Semoran Boulevard.

The edited footage, posted to the agency’s YouTube page along with audio of the 911 call, shows that the shooting itself happened in a matter of seconds as Lewelling faced the deputies.

Body camera video was too dark to make out why the deputy opened fire, but an affidavit detailing Lewelling’s subsequent arrest said it happened as he ran toward the deputies, which also appeared to be shown in the video from the helicopter. The deputy who fired at Lewelling was identified in court records only as “Deputy Vasquez.”

Lewelling, a California resident who has warrants out for his arrest in that state, is in the Orange County Jail without bond as he faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.

Vasquez is on paid leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting. After that, the Sheriff’s Office will open an internal investigation.