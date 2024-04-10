911 call reveals details in officer-involved shooting

Apr. 10—A shooting by law enforcement that seriously injured one man Saturday is under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday evening, Haywood County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call not far from the Lake Logan-Cecil Volunteer Fire Department.

Few details have been released. To date investigators are withholding the name of the caller, the victim and the exact location of the shooting as well as the name or names of officers who shot the man trying to get inside the house where his estranged wife lived.

According to the 911 call, a woman said her husband was at her father's house where she was staying. Both she and her father were in the home when the call was made.

The husband and wife are separated, and the caller had secured a restraining order against her husband on Feb. 2.

In the call, the woman said her husband was banging on the door and had demanded she come out within 10 minutes to talk.

"It had actually been peaceful for the last month and a half, and all of a sudden he shows up," the caller told the dispatcher, who was on line with the family for about 45 minutes.

The caller's father later stated he was the one who had spoken to the husband through the door.

"She held up her end of it," he said of the restraining order during the call. "I did the talking."

During the call, the woman told the dispatcher each time a new deputy arrived on the scene. She also stated that as the deputies were arriving, her husband was arguing with them.

A press release from the sheriff's office stated that deputies used de-escalation techniques to try to resolve the situation.

The caller at one point informed the dispatcher that her husband appeared to have a shotgun with him.

She stated that while she had never seen her husband use drugs, she believed he used methamphetamines — one of the reasons for their separation.

The caller then gave the phone to her father, who stated the husband had made similar attempts to contact his wife when the couple first separated and that he had allegedly driven by her work on numerous occasions.

"I'm just glad y'all got here," the caller's dad said during the call.

Nearly 20 minutes into the call and about 15 minutes after deputies arrived, between 25 and 35 shots could be heard on the recording over the course of about 10 seconds.

"I did not want it to come to this. I would've never wished this," the caller is recorded saying.

During the exchange of gunfire, no officer was injured, but the husband was shot multiple times.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Gina Zachary said deputies had performed life-saving aid in the aftermath of the shootout and that he was transported by helicopter to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition as of Monday.

Later in the call, a deputy can be heard telling the woman that the husband did not shoot first and that deputies went with a "less than lethal" approach.

It is standard practice for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate any officer-involved shooting. It is unclear if any deputies have been placed on leave at this time.

This is a developing story.