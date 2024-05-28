911 call released after friends find woman dead in Darke County home

A newly released 911 call details the moments after a woman was found dead in her Darke County home Saturday.

Deputies were called to respond to a home in the 7200 block of Gettysburg-Webster Road at approximately 1:11 p.m. after receiving a report of a deceased elderly woman found by friends, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

The body of 75-year-old Betty “Patricia” Burton was discovered inside the home.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller tells dispatchers that there is blood at the back door of the home.

“She just looked in the back door and I guess there’s blood all over and she’s not moving,” the caller said.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Burton’s death as “suspicious.”

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



