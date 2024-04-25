911 call released in deadly Renton teen shooting

A Renton teenager awaits his May 1 arraignment at the King County courthouse.

On April 13, 16-year-old Isaias Villalobos called 911 after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old in the chest. In the 911 recording KIRO 7 has obtained, the caller says, “Hello? Hey, uh--I-I shot my friend by accident; please send an ambulance right now. Please! Please!”

Since January of this year, Renton Police Department says there have been two murder/manslaughter incidents linked to firearms in the city, and this incident was one of them. While it’s unknown the age of the other case, the fact this one involved such a young victim and suspect is alarming to the police department.

“For quite a while empirically, we had been talking about the rise in juvenile crime,” said Meghan Black, a spokesperson for the Renton Police Department.

With violent crimes ranging from car thefts to assaults and a slew of different crimes related to firearms, in data collected from the department from 2019-2023, one thing was clear: the increase in juvenile crime is increasing.

Black told KIRO 7 News in part, “These juveniles need help, but they need accountability for their actions. They are committing extremely dangerous and violent crimes...”

Villalobos is charged with manslaughter in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He also has other charges from a separate crime back in November 2023.

King County’s Superior Court has scheduled an arraignment for May 1. This arraignment is for his manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm charges. His bail is set at $1 million.