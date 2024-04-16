911 call records man killing his parents, Texas cops say. ‘You’re losing control’

Portions of a 911 call released by officials detailed the moments before 30-year-old Dillon Bridgers shot and killed his parents, Texas deputies say.

Bridgers’ mother had called 911 on April 10 moments before she and Bridgers’ stepfather were shot in their home near West, according to KTBC.

KWTX reported the 911 operator heard Bridgers ask his mother, “who you calling?”

According to an affidavit obtained by KCEN, the woman screamed “give me the gun” during the exchange with her son.

Bridgers, angry that his mother called 911, replied, “did you really do that? You called the cops on your son again,” KWTX reported.

He said he would not hand over the gun, despite his mother telling him “you’re losing control,” according to the affidavit, KCEN reported.

Then, the affidavit states gunshots could be heard by the 911 operator as someone yelled “Dillon,” according to KCEN.

Investigators said someone could be heard falling to the ground and moaning before two more shots were fired, KWTX reported.

The operator then heard Bridgers talking to himself while looking for car keys, according to KWKT.

The phone then went silent, KWKT reported.

Bridgers fled the scene but called 911 to report the shooting and was later arrested in Waco, according to KWKT.

He is charged with capital murder and is currently held without bond at the McLennan County Jail, according to jail records.

West is about a 20-mile drive north of Waco.

