911 call records Las Vegas man killing neighbor after he exposed himself in front of kids: ‘My husband shot him’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was on the phone with 911 as her husband allegedly shot and killed their neighbor for exposing his genitals to their children, according to audio the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday.

Eddi Moreno Jr., 32, faces a murder charge in the death of Joe Moreno, 47, of Las Vegas. Moreno died due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

In the 911 call, Eddi Moreno’s wife is speaking with a dispatcher as several gunshots are fired.

Eddi Moreno faces a murder charge in the shooting death of his neighbor on May 13, 2024. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“I need police here right now,” she said. “This guy who just moved in next door is tweaking out. He keeps on grabbing his [expletive].”

Several gunshots are then fired. According to records, the two parties live next door to each other.

“He just moved in. He’s yelling at us as we just pulled into the driveway,” Eddi Moreno’s wife said. “He starts pulling his [expletive] out in front of all of my kids so my husband shot him.”

During a news conference Monday night, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johannson indicated the men were neighbors. In the documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday, Eddi Moreno said he had never met Joe Moreno. Police documents refer to Eddi Moreno as “Eddie Moreno,” though his name is listed as Eddi Moreno in court and jail records.

Joe Moreno was located inured in his driveway, documents said. Paramedics brought him to the hospital where a doctor pronounced him deceased. Officers located five cartridges casings in the area.

A doorbell camera captured the incident, which recorded the following conversation, according to detectives:

Eddi Moreno: “You’re going to get [expletive] up right here.”

Joe Moreno: “[Goddamn], you’re going to kill me.”

Eddi Moreno: “I don’t give a [expletive], I am going to murder you, come right here. Imma murder you blood.”

Joe Moreno: “Who you going to murder?”

Eddi Moreno: “You.”

A minute later, Eddi Moreno reportedly said, “That’s what he gets. He’s not going to do that in front of my kids. Are you crazy?” documents said.

During Eddi Moreno’s first court appearance, a judge denied setting bail due to the murder charge. He was due to return to court on May 16.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.