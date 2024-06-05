911 call provides new details after 2 people found dead in vehicle in apparent murder-suicide

New details are being released about a case of wrong-way driving on the interstate that led to the discovery of an apparent murder-suicide.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in their car near US-35 and Interstate 70 at the state line.

Deputies say they believe the man shot the woman, then himself.

They’d been headed eastbound on I-70 into Ohio—the gunfire changed that as 911 callers described.

“There was a lady that drove on the other side of the road, she looked like she was passed out and went over the curb,” a 911 caller said.

That call had Preble County deputies heading from the sheriff’s station to I-70. Callers said they were headed west and the woman’s vehicle came from eastbound lanes towards them.

“She came into on-coming traffic on the other side,” the caller said.

Deputies and state troopers checked the freeway for wrong-way drivers and crashes but found nothing. However, a few hours later they were called back to the interstate at a ramp from US-35 that is closed for construction.

“Report of a disabled car, we discovered vehicle and bodies in the vehicle,” said Preble County Chief Deputy Michael Spitler.

Spitler said they believe the pair had been living in Oklahoma. The man did have a connection to Ohio but hadn’t been here for years. Neither of the couple’s family had been in recent contact with them, so it’s been tough to piece together why this happened.

The man’s actions led to a tragedy that could have spread.

“Anytime a vehicle crosses the median on an interstate, I-70 is extremely busy, you’re fortunate if they do not strike another vehicle,” Spitler said.

Preble County deputies told News Center 7 they found two guns in the vehicle, a rifle and a handgun.

They believe the man shot the woman with a handgun, and then turned it on himself.

We will continue following this story.