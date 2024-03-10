911 call about overdose in S. Tryon Street community was actually homicide, CMPD says

A suspected overdose case turned into a homicide when hospital staff discovered their patient had a gunshot wound, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The patient, a male, died at a hospital, CMPD said in a news release. His identity has not been released.

He was discovered around 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the 400 block of Fairwood Avenue. The Southside Park neighborhood is about two blocks south of the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.

“Officers responded to ... assist Medic with a suspected overdose,” CMPD said. “Officers discovered a male victim who was transported with life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.”

Investigators have not released details of a possible suspect or motive.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.”

