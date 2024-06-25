911 call details Wilmington stabbing leading to attempted first-degree murder charges

The release of the audio from a 911 call and a computer dispatch record provides additional details regarding an incident that resulted in one man facing first-degree attempted murder charges in Wilmington.

On June 20, 44-year-old Luat Van Tran was arrested at 1703 Covey Lane in Wilmington and charged with attempted first-degree murder, injury to personal property, and resist/delay/obstruct public officers.

Audio from the 911 call provides insight into what took place at the Wilmington residence.

Previous Coverage: Man facing attempted murder charge in Wilmington

"Somebody was stabbed by a family member," the caller said. "They came over to my yard. We found him in my yard."

The caller estimates that the age of the victim is a male approximately 40 or 45 years old, adding the victim is awake and breathing.

The 911 operator asks the caller if the assailant is still nearby.

"I think so but I'm not sure (because) I'm not sure he did it. I'm not really understanding the language," the caller said. The caller then confirms that the victim is bleeding "but not really bad" from a wound to the upper left chest near the collar bone, noting that they do not see more than one wound.

The call concludes after approximately 2 minutes and 45 seconds when police arrive to the scene.

The computer dispatch record indicates that the "male that stabbed the other was in a red minivan" and identifies a possible suspect. Police located a vehicle matching the description and detained one suspect.

Van Tran faces additional charges of driving while impaired, felony speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors, reckless driving wanton disregard, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, and two counts of felony probation violation, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office inmate search.

As of Tuesday, Van Tran is being held in the New Hanover County jail under a $520,000 secured bond.

