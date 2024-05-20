91 arrested for DUI in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State troopers say they arrested 91 drunk drivers during a weekend DUI enforcement in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania State Police stated troopers and municipal police officers conducted 1,026 stops that included 91 arrests for intoxicated drivers and 33 arrests for possession of a controlled substance.

Three wanted for multiple alleged retail thefts in Luzerne County

State police say 19 drivers had licenses suspended for previous DUI charges, and two minors were arrested for underage drinking. Troopers also noted nine people were arrested for misdemeanor offenses, charged eight with felony crimes, and served 10 with warrants

PSP said they issued 347 traffic citations, including 28 for failing to wear a seat belt and 41 for driving while under suspension.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.