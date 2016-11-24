    1 / 41

    Macys_Day_Parade_161124_C41G7102

    The start of the parade as the Yellow Macy Stars with Charlie Brown move down Central Park West in the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

    The 90th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Since its origin in 1924, the Macy's parade has marked the official start of the holiday season, introducing a cherished march of magic that has dazzled generations of fans. For the 90th edition, the famed spectacle will feature 16 giant character balloons; 27 novelty ornament balloons, balloonicles and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 16 marching bands and performance groups. (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade)

    Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News.

