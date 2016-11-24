The 90th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Since its origin in 1924, the Macy's parade has marked the official start of the holiday season, introducing a cherished march of magic that has dazzled generations of fans. For the 90th edition, the famed spectacle will feature 16 giant character balloons; 27 novelty ornament balloons, balloonicles and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 16 marching bands and performance groups. (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade)

