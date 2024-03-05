$90M Montgomery Whitewater park lands Alabama project of the year award

The government-backed, $90 million Montgomery Whitewater development has been named the Project of the Year by Business Alabama magazine.

The selection was announced at the magazine’s recent awards luncheon in Birmingham.

Opened in July, Montgomery Whitewater was designed by S2O Design and Engineering. The park offers an advanced channel system, which simulates a natural river with class II-IV rapids to accommodate beginners, seasoned whitewater enthusiasts or professional athletes for a variety of whitewater activities including rafting, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.

Visitors can also attend free concerts, visit an outfitter store and eat at the on-site restaurant, Eddy’s Restaurant and Bar.

Luca Bohn trains as Montgomery Whitewater, in Montgomery, Ala., hosts olympic hopefuls in wintertime training on Tuesday January 2, 2024.

“Since opening in July, the Montgomery Whitewater Park has drawn crowds from across the nation, helped us recruit thousands of new high-paying jobs and provided additional recreational opportunities for Montgomery County residents,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “This prestigious honor from Business Alabama shows the strength of this investment and its continued benefits to Montgomery County, the River Region and state of Alabama.”

The Montgomery County Community Cooperative District owns the park. The Montgomery County Commission and the State of Alabama financially backed the effort. The City of Montgomery contributed the land.

When it opened, it was expected create a ripple effect in the local economy with officials estimating a $36 million annual impact, mostly in tourism-related dollars.

The sprawling park covers 120 acres in west Montgomery near Maxwell Air Force Base and created about 120 jobs.

"None of this would have been possible without the vision and dedication of the many elected officials and business leaders who collaborated to bring Montgomery Whitewater into existence," said Montgomery Whitewater chief executive officer Dave Hepp. "What resulted from that collaboration isn't just a groundbreaking outdoor attraction, but an opportunity to enhance residents’ quality of life and foster a meaningful appreciation for the outdoors for the people of Alabama and beyond."

The awards spotlight what’s good in Alabama, the magazine's editor said.

“The Business Alabama Awards are an opportunity to recognize some of the best that the Alabama business community has to offer,” said Alec Harvey, executive editor of Business Alabama magazine. “The winners and finalists show the depth and breadth of Alabama business, from North Alabama down to the Gulf Coast.”

