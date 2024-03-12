I-90 Vantage Bridge repair means several summers of delays

Repair work to the I-90 Vantage Bridge began Monday and will continue until the fall of 2027 which could mean long delays heading to summer concerts at The Gorge.

The bridge is over 60 years old and WSDOT has decided it is time to replace the entire bridge deck after years of patches. The work will take place over several spring/summer seasons.

From now until the end of May there will be single-lane closures across the Vantage Bridge in both directions Monday through Friday. Then, from late May through November, there will be lane restrictions seven days a week.

WSDOT says, “Travelers will experience long delays eastbound on Fridays and westbound on Sundays during the summer travel months and are encouraged to choose alternate routes.”

There will be some exceptions. Memorial Day weekend all lanes will be open from 7 a.m. Friday, May 24, until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. The week of Fourth of July, all lanes will be open from 7 a.m. Monday, July 1, until 8 p.m. Monday, July 8. And on Labor Day weekend all lanes will be open from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, until 8 p.m. Monday Sept. 3.

All lanes will reopen from November through April. Similar lane closures can be expected for the following years.