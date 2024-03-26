90-year-old Korean War veteran arrested in Deltona for molesting 2 children

A 90-year-old Korean War veteran from Deltona was arrested Monday and accused of inappropriately touching and trying to kiss two small girls in a backyard shed, investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Jose Vega Alicea was in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Tuesday on $100,000 bail. He was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation by a person older than 18 on a victim less than 12, lewd and lascivious exhibition by a person older than 18 on a victim younger than 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person older than 18, and two counts of false imprisonment of a victim younger than 13.

Deputies said the incident occurred at Vega Alicea's Deltona home.

The children told investigators Vega Alicea inappropriately touched them and tried to kiss them. They said he held on to them and would not let them leave the shed until one of the children kicked him in the shin and freed themselves, sheriff's investigators said.

Investigators said that Vega Alicea had also exposed himself to the children.

Deputies said Vega Alicea talked about the Korean War and said he suffered from PTSD. He denied touching the children, according to deputies.

Vega Alicea threatened to kill himself when his wife told him she was leaving to find out more about the allegations, so he was taken into protective custody before being taken to jail, deputies said.

