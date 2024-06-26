90 animals seized from Delaware County property following abuse allegations

The Humane Society of Delaware County is investigating a case of animal abuse and possible cockfighting at a Sunbury home following complaints from neighbors.

On Tuesday, society staff and Delaware County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at 9442 Todd Street Road in Delaware County, about 25 miles northwest of Delaware city.

"We received a complaint recently about an injured dog. Our investigator gained access to the property, and she observed that there were potentially injured dogs that were not receiving proper veterinary care. She further investigated and saw other alarming issues, including indicators of cockfighting," according to a written statement from Jana Cassidy, the society's executive director.

One of nine dogs and 81 other animals seized Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from a Sunbury farm.

The owner, who has not been charged with a crime, voluntarily surrendered 90 animals, including nine dogs, six rabbits and numerous chickens, ducks, turkeys, doves, parakeets and other birds.

The 2,100-square-foot home on 11 acres is owned by Efrain and Maria Quezada, according to Delaware County property records. But it was being leased to a self-employed construction worker, authorities said.

"The person who acknowledged ownership of the animals does not own the property," Cassidy said in a follow-up interview with The Dispatch.

All animals are required to have food, water and shelter, Cassidy said, noting that some of the animals not seized were being fed and cared for. But others were breeding without care.

"There was minimal attempt to control populations. I just got the impression from the (animals' owner) that these are just animals, this is what they do."

Those animals not taken in by the Delaware County Dog Warden and others have been housed in a trailer to move animals by Ted and Jackie Colflesh and a team of volunteers.

This is the city's second case of animal abuse this year.

In April, a Sunbury homeowner was charged with 30 misdemeanor counts involving companion animal laws after 40 dogs were found chained at the home.

