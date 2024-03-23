90.8 grams of meth found after traffic stop

(KRON) – A Sebastopol resident was arrested after 90.8 grams of meth was found after a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

A Petaluma police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a false registration tab in the 5000 Block of Montero Way on March 20.

SF woman sentenced for stealing $40K from Walgreens, Sephora

The driver was identified as 60-year-old Sebastopol resident Todd Shipley.

The vehicle registration expired in 2013. According to the police investigation, the license plate was not assigned to that vehicle. Officers towed the vehicle due to their findings.

Photo: Petaluma Police Department

Police found multiple individual packages of methamphetamine under the driver’s seat in an inventory search of the vehicle. Police said tehy also found additional small packages of methamphetamine on Shipley. Officers believed the bags appeared to be packaged for sale. In total, police found 90.8 grams of methamphetamine on Shipley.

The search also yielded drug paraphernalia, misappropriated debit cards and California identification cards.

Shipley was arrested and booked at the Sonoma County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.