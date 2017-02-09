9 Weird Ways We Can Harness the Wind's Energy
The are many more kinds of turbines than just your run-of-the-mill windmill. Here are nine wildly different ways to harness energy from the air.
The higher up a turbine is placed, the more energy it can generate. High-altitude winds are steady and strong, but the real challenge is placing a turbine thousands of feet above ground. The most common solution involves large inflatable blimps tethered to ground stations, which is what Altaeros Energies decided to do with their Buoyant Airborne Turbine (BAT).
Essentially a small wind turbine sitting inside a large helium-filled body, the whole apparatus floats at approximately 2,000 feet skyward. This high-flying windmill is anchored to a mobile ground station by three load-bearing tethers and one copper cable to transmit electricity. To maximize efficiency, the BAT can move up and down and steer itself into strong wind gusts.
The goal of Altaeros is to build a wind turbine that's cheaper, more efficient, and easier to install than traditional turbines. The BAT's set up takes less than a day, and generates twice as much power as a similarly rated ground turbine. The BAT could be the answer to providing consistent power in remote communities where installing standard turbines is too difficult.
The are many more kinds of turbines than just your run-of-the-mill windmill. Here are nine wildly different ways to harness energy from the air.
Unloveable: Any time they come out and say "it was a joke", you know they are lying. They did this all through the campaign. Trump has no filter and no clue. He is a mentally ill person that thinks he is king. Thank goodness there are White House leaks or we would never know the truth about anything. Spicer proved that on day 1 when he tried to convince the world that the crowd size was bigger than any other President. Kelly Ann Conway continues the lies. The only truth is that Trump is becoming the most laughed at and hated man in the world. He is an embarrassment.
3.5k