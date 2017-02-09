9 Weird Ways We Can Harness the Wind's Energy

The higher up a turbine is placed, the more energy it can generate. High-altitude winds are steady and strong, but the real challenge is placing a turbine thousands of feet above ground. The most common solution involves large inflatable blimps tethered to ground stations, which is what Altaeros Energies decided to do with their Buoyant Airborne Turbine (BAT).

Essentially a small wind turbine sitting inside a large helium-filled body, the whole apparatus floats at approximately 2,000 feet skyward. This high-flying windmill is anchored to a mobile ground station by three load-bearing tethers and one copper cable to transmit electricity. To maximize efficiency, the BAT can move up and down and steer itself into strong wind gusts.

The goal of Altaeros is to build a wind turbine that's cheaper, more efficient, and easier to install than traditional turbines. The BAT's set up takes less than a day, and generates twice as much power as a similarly rated ground turbine. The BAT could be the answer to providing consistent power in remote communities where installing standard turbines is too difficult.



