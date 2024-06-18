9 unlicensed contractors cited in SLO County sting operation

Nine people working as contractors in Arroyo Grande were cited for doing so without a license, the Contractors State License Board said in a Tuesday news release.

The board collaborated with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices to conduct an operation from May 21 to May 22 in Arroyo Grande.

During that time, nine people were cited for contracting without a license, and one of those cited had already been cited at lease once before for the same violation, the release said.

Those cited submitted bids for construction projects from between $2,100 and $25,480 — above the legal limit of $500 — for various landscaping, concrete, painting or other general contracting jobs.

Some also demanded “excessive down payments” before starting work, the release said. California law limits contractors to requesting no more than 10% of the project cost or $1,000, whichever is less.

“CSLB is dedicated to protecting consumers from the risks posed by unlicensed contractors,” David Fogt, Contractors State License Board registrar, said in the release. “We work tirelessly to inform consumers about the necessity of hiring licensed contractors and strongly encourage homeowners to verify a contractor’s license before requesting bids or starting any home improvement project.”

Contracting without a valid license is a misdemeanor the carries “substantial penalties,” the release said, and can come with fines up to $15,000.

Down payment violations are also misdemeanors, which come with fines up to $5,000, a one-year county jail sentence, or both.

Of the nine people cited, two may be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for charges related to unlicensed contracting as the investigation continues, the release said..

Seven stop orders were also issued to job sites where contractors failed to provide worker’s compensation insurance for their employees, the release said.