9 things you don't know about dating seniors

Despite its growing popularity, dating for seniors remains somewhat shrouded in mystery.

A proliferation of dating sites catering to a mature demographic - from Ourtime to our very own Telegraph Dating - suggest older people are more ready than ever to get out there, but some remain reticent based on a fear of the unknown.

Many midlife daters have had years away from dating - and perhaps never considered the possibility that they’d once again go on a first date. But that shouldn’t be a reason not to try. Online dating can be a chance to reassess your values and the things you enjoy, and to find someone special who can share them with you.

Largely based on data collated by online dating giant Match, here are nine things you most likely didn’t know about senior dating, to help bust the myths preventing some people from giving it a go...

1. 77 pc of the over 50s claim they’d kiss a partner for the first time in the first week of dating, in comparison to 66pc of younger daters

It may surprise you to learn that over 50s daters are more likely to take a kiss-me-quick approach than their millennial compatriots, but a survey of over 2000 adults by Match found it to be the case. Perhaps, by the time you reach 50+, you’re more astute at working out who is, and who isn’t, worth a kiss. Once you know you know - so why wait?

2. Nearly a quarter of the older generation say they’d sleep with a new partner on or before month one, compared to just 18pc of 18-24 year olds

This may seem counter-intuitive, since received wisdom would suggest that each generation becomes more sexually ‘liberated’ than the last, but Match’s data begs to differ. In fairness, this might say more about millennials than it does senior daters - the so-called “hookup generation” are in actual fact the least sexual generation for 60 years.

3. 24pc of 50+ daters are happy to whip their clothes off with the lights on within the first week of dating, compared to just nine per cent of younger daters

One might imagine that with all the narrow beauty standards perpetuated across the media and advertising worlds, older men and women would feel more sheepish about their bodies than their younger counterparts, but the opposite is true. The older generation of daters are more comfortable with their bodies than younger daters.

4. Older daters are 47pc more likely to go ‘exclusive’ within the first six months compared to 21pc of younger daters

This goes back to that old maxim: once you know, you know. It’s testament to the growing self confidence of older daters, perhaps - and quite right too.

5. Senior daters take longer to reach the point of saying ‘I love you’ than millennials

It takes 164 days, 22 days longer than the younger generation. This one might seem to go against the grain of the ‘once you know you know’ idea, but if you think about it, that’s not necessarily the case. Once you know you know, but falling in love is another matter entirely. By 50, perhaps you’re more aware of that truth than your younger counterparts might be.

6. Nearly half of over 50s daters have discussed sex frankly with their offspring

This may come as a surprise to those less au fait with the birds and the bees chat, but if your date does reach the next level - they may be unafraid to discuss it with their grown up children. Try not to feel awkward about this if and when you meet them.

7. A third of senior daters have ask their kids for dating advice

So now you know, if your date turns up on a hoverboard blasting the latest Drake album from a bluetooth speaker, that’s why. It can’t be a bad thing though, open and honest dialogue about dating can help demystify it and make the whole process more fun for everyone.

8. More than one in 10 parents have asked their children to choose their dating profile picture

See above. If you don’t get a good first impression from their picture, do bear in mind it may not be their own personal choice - it could be their kids’ choice. And if you yourself are wondering who to consult for advice for a decent profile picture, it’s worth following the principle of keeping it simple and neutral - a photo that gives a sense of what you look like in your best light. If you’re still in doubt, professional, specialist photography services such as Hey Saturday are available.