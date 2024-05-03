9 suspected members of Bloods’ ‘Sex, Money, Murder’ gang charged after NJ drug bust

Nine people have been charged amid a major drug raid in New Jersey, which targeted members of the “Sex, Money, Murder” street gang, a notorious subset of the Bloods involved in a widespread trafficking ring, according to federal authorities.

Agents with Homeland Security descended on a home in Plainfield alongside local law enforcement officers early Thursday morning, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Jersey announced. The residence, near Grant Avenue and West 3rd Street, is a suspected open-air drug market, allegedly responsible for distributing illicit substances like fentanyl, heroin and cocaine across Union County.

Both drugs and guns were recovered from the site, police confirmed.

The suspects, all of them in their 30s and 40s and suspected associates of the Bloods street gang, boast nicknames like “Molly,” “Rock” and “Drizzy,” NBC Philadelphia reported. They include Jerry Ross, 46, of Somerset; Joseph Ross, 42, of Rahway; Luis Delvalle, 41, of Piscataway; Pernell White, 36, of Piscataway; Jaquay Bell, 35, of Piscataway; Andre Gaddy, 31, of North Plainfield; Jacob Douglas, 42, of Plainfield; Tarrell Strond, 42, of Plainfield and Tayeire Thomas, 26, of Plainfield, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Douglas, White and Thomas remain at large, police said.

They are all facing a count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

“For several months, law enforcement conducted extensive surveillance of the area, conducted numerous controlled purchases of narcotics, and analyzed telephone records, all of which demonstrated extensive interactions related to drug trafficking between and among the members or the conspiracy,” said Sellinger, who praised both local and federal officers for their work.