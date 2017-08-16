9 Surprisingly Salty Foods

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Almost half the sodium in the American diet comes from just 10 foods. Some of them, such as cheese, pizza, and salty snacks, are obvious. But sometimes sodium hides where you least expect it—and often in foods that we don’t normally think of as salty. For example, bread, chicken, and egg dishes are on the top 10 list, too.

The maximum daily recommended intake of sodium is 2,300 mg. You may be surprised by how easily sneaky sodium sources can add up. A Bruegger’s whole-wheat bagel, for example, contains 620 mg of sodium. Here are a few other salty foods that pack more sodium than you might realize: