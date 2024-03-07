9 purveyors of alcohol in Joplin cited for sales to minors

Mar. 7—Police say nine of 29 alcohol vendors in Joplin tested this past weekend were not in compliance with Missouri law prohibiting sales to minors.

Youth alcohol compliance checks were conducted at retailers by the Joplin Police Department on March 2.

The following vendors were cited for not being in compliance with the law: 66 Food Mart, 703 W. Seventh St.; Cash Saver, 811 W. Seventh St.; Downtown Corner Mart, 419 W. Fourth St.; Corner Store, 2300 S. Maiden Lane; Casey's General Store, 2764 W. 32nd St.; Lion Stop, 3525 E. Newman Road; Zipz, 1902 E. 32nd St.; Food 4 Less, 2800 E. 32nd St.; and Shell Food Mart, 3308 E. 32nd St.

Those who were in compliance include Zip Trip, 1102 W. Seventh St.; Casey's General Store, 201 S. Maiden Lane; Walgreen's, 1605 W. Seventh; White Oak Station, 1832 S. Maiden Lane; Dollar General, 2430 W. 32nd St.; Love's Truck Stop, 4013 S. Highway 43; Rapid Roberts, 4549 S. Highway 43; White Oak Station, 1631 E. Fourth St.; Discount Smokes, 1804 E. Seventh St.; and Red Apple Mart, 901 N. Florida Ave.

Also deemed in compliance: Zipz, 1201 S. Range Line Road; Macadoodles, 3105 E. 17th St.; White Oak Station, 1503 S. Range Line Road; Fastrip/Gulf, 5501 E. 32nd St.; Kum & Go Fresh Market, 3434 S. Range Line Road; Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road; Homewood Suites, 2642 E. 32nd St.; Doc Stop, 2703 E. 32nd St.; White Oak Station, 1605 W. Seventh St.; and Dave's Mini Mart, 801 S. Maiden Lane.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a responsible retailer training session Jan. 24 providing up-to-date information on Missouri alcohol sales laws, how to identify minors and intoxicated persons, state compliance checks and more. The organization can provide interested retailers with information on tobacco sales as well.

Vendors interested in scheduling a training session for employees should contact prevention specialist Kylie Poor at kpoor@cpozarks.org.