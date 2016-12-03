9 People Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Dance Party at Oakland Warehouse, Others Still Missing

At least 24 people died Friday when a fire broke out at a California warehouse space where an electronic dance rave was being held, according to reports.

According to the Oakland Fire department, they are still working on identifying victims who did not get out of the two-story building, which had no sprinkler system.

According to reports, 30-70 people were inside of the building for the event advertised as a “Rave Cave,” and early Saturday morning firefighters were still working to stop the flames.

At least 55 firefighters were on the scene, according to authorities.

“'This is a true loss for the city, for the firefighters who responded, and the people who lost family and friend. It's just tragic, a real tragedy,” Deloche-Reed said.

The fire is being called one of the deadliest single-structure fires in the city’s history.

“It was too hot, too much smoke, I had to get out of there,” Mule, a photographer and artist who lives at the building and suffered minor burns, told the East Bay Times. “I literally felt my skin peeling and my lungs being suffocated by smoke. I couldn’t get the fire extinguisher to work.”

Mule also told the paper he saw someone jump out of a window to escape the fire.

Friends and family of people who attended the party took to social media early Saturday looking to confirm the whereabouts of loved ones.

On a Facebook page that originally advertised the event, people were posting photos of attendees still believed to be missing.

According to reports, the fire still wasn’t under control just after 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined thus far.

