9-year-old Milwaukee child killed in Milwaukee shooting

A nine-year-old Milwaukee child was shot and killed early Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the 9000 block of North Swan Road, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. The child was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition before the victim was declared dead there.

Milwaukee police continue to search for unknown suspects and an investigation is ongoing, the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Thursday morning shooting follows other recent shootings of children in Milwaukee in the last month.

On May 31, 10-year-old Isdennyeliz Ortiz was shot while sleeping in her bed by a bullet that was shot through an upper-level unit, her sister told the Journal Sentinel. Ortiz’s cousin was charged with second-degree reckless homicide, according to a criminal complaint.

On May 17, 15-year-olds Alejandro Sanchez and Monroe Weso were shot. 15-year-old, Christopher N. Scott, has since been charged in their deaths.

Last year, 147 victims younger than 18 were injured or killed in shootings in Milwaukee, according to a Medical College of Wisconsin database.

