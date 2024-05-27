9-year-old injured in shooting at Lauderhill shopping plaza, police say

A 9-year-old was injured in a shooting that began in the parking lot of a commercial shopping plaza in Lauderhill on Memorial Day, police said.

Lauderhill police were called to the shopping plaza at 1531 N State Road 7, where the Lauderhill Mall is located, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

An argument in the parking lot led to someone firing a gun, Lt. Antonio Gonzalez said in a news release. The child and the child’s family were not involved in the argument.

The child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and is expected to recover, Gonzalez said.

Additional information was not released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Lauderhill is one of several cities in Broward County that has been grappling with a recent spate of shootings. Earlier this month, city officials launched a months-long campaign aimed at finding through research the “root cause” of gun violence in the city to implement solutions.

So far in 2024, there have been seven murders in Lauderhill, Chief Constance Stanley said in a video statement earlier this month. Mayor Ken Thurston previously told the Sun Sentinel that is two murders more than the same time period in 2023, and while crimes being committed involving guns, like robberies, have decreased, the number of people who have been killed by gun violence has increased.

