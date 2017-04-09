9-year-old girl seeks clean air for her generation, sues Indian government over pollution

Ridhima Pandey is living proof that no one's too young to fight climate change.

The nine-year-old girl recently filed a legal case against the Indian government for failing to curb greenhouse gas emissions from factories, vehicles, and agriculture. The petition accuses officials of neglecting their duty to protect Indians young and old from environmental harm.

"My government has failed to take steps to regulate and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are causing extreme climate conditions," Pandey said in a recent statement. "This will impact both me and future generations."

Pandey filed her petition with India's National Green Tribunal, a specialized court that handles environment-related cases. Her lawsuit targets the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate, as well as the Central Pollution Control Board of India.

Late last week, the tribunal asked both agencies to respond to Pandey's petition within two weeks. A spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that they would respond as directed by the tribunal.

The nine-year-old's lawsuit bears similarities to a youth-led legal effort in the United States.

A group of nine-to-twenty-year-olds has accused the U.S. government and energy companies of violating the children's "constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property" by failing on global warming.

Pandey's petition is more "evidence of a global movement of youth rising up and taking their governments to court to seek protection of their fundamental rights to a stable climate system and demand science-based climate action," Julia Olson, lead counsel in the U.S. climate lawsuit and executive director of Our Children's Trust, said in an earlier statement.

India, a nation of 1.25 billion people, is already suffering the effects of a warming climate. In recent decades, a decline in monsoon rainfalls and a rise in extreme heat waves has resulted in severe droughts, lower agricultural yields, and reduced access to fresh water. Sea level rise, melting Himalayan glaciers, and extreme rains are causing dangerous floods.