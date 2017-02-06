9-Year-Old Calls 911 as Her Dad Allegedly Drives Drunk With Her in Car: 'Help Me, Please!'

A heartbreaking 911 call has left a Georgia dad was charged after his crying 9-year-old daughter called police as he allegedly drove drunk with his kids in the car.

The 17-minute call was made to police Sunday while their dad drove the little girl and her younger sister from Atlanta to St. Simons Island to go to their grandparents' house, according to reports.

“Hello, is this 911? I am a kid and I think my dad is drunk,” the 9-year-old tells the dispatcher. “I know my dad is drunk and he's the only one driving and I think I am going to get into a wreck... “Help me, please! Help me!”"

The fear is apparent in the girl’s voice as she tells police what’s happening.

"I don't know where we're going. He's driving really fast. ... I think I'm going to get into a wreck," she says. "I think I'm going to get into a wreck and kill myself. ... I don't know where I am right now.”

She can later be heard talking to her dad.

“Daddy, stop the friggin' car! Stop the car. Pull over somewhere!” she exclaims.

Wesley Burgner, 36, was later arrested after the 9-year-old gave her grandparents' address to police.

Police said that when they arrived, Burgner was “visibly intoxicated.”

He was charged with a DUI, endangering a child, and DUI while driving with a suspended license.

