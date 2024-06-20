9-year-old boy from Williamsburg dies in vehicle crash in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A 9-year-old boy from Williamsburg is dead after a Saturday vehicle crash on John Tyler Memorial Highway, Virginia State Police said.

According to officials, at around 5:25 p.m. on June 15, a 2005 Acura TSX was headed eastbound on John Tyler Memorial Highway in Charles City County when it ran off of the road and crashed into a tree.

Virginia State Police said the driver, 40-year-old Shawnell Eley of Yorktown, and a passenger, a 9-year-old boy from Williamsburg, died at the scene. Two other juvenile passengers were severely injured as a result of the crash and transferred to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Police said Eley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.