9-year-old boy shot while playing on sidewalk in North Lawndale

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized on Saturday night after he was hit by gunfire while playing on a sidewalk on the West Side.

According to Chicago police, it unfolded just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue, in North Lawndale.

Officers say the child was outside playing in the area when an unknown individual fired shots, hitting the boy.

The child suffered a gunshot wound to his right ankle and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.