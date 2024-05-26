9-year-old boy found safe after being reported missing in west Charlotte

A 9-year-old boy has been found safe after he was reported missing from west Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Sunday morning the were looking for 9-year-old Hunter Murray.

Murray was last seen at his home on Skyview Road, police said.

The boy has a “mild cognitive impairment,” police said. He may be hard of hearing because of it.

Murry walked away from home and was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers. He’s described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and has a thin build.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, CMPD said the boy had been found safe.