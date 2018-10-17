9-Year-Old Boy Helps Police Catch His Mother's Suspected Killer

“The 9-year-old made it clear that he wanted the man who killed his mother caught," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A Georgia boy has drawn praise for helping law enforcement officials track down his mother's accused killer.

Darius Deandre Evans was arrested Sunday in the murder of 27-year-old Iyonna Hodo, who was fatally shot at her Lake City apartment in front of her 9-year-old son, according to authorities.

Evans allegedly shot Hodo multiple times after an argument, walked out of the apartment, then walked back in and continued shooting her before finally fleeing the scene, the boy told police.

The boy then ran to a neighboring apartment for help. He identified Evans as the killer to police when they arrived on the scene.

“The 9-year-old made it clear that he wanted the man who killed his mother caught," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "[He] was even brave enough to ride with the sheriff to show him where he thought Evans may have fled."

Evans was apprehended after a six-hour manhunt. He is charged with malice murder and is being held without bail.

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for funeral costs and to help Hodo's son.

"Iyonna was a very special person and was loved by everyone," the fundraising page read. "... Her biggest goal was to raise her son into becoming a man."

The page added: "This kid is the bravest kid I know."

