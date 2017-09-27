9 Numbers That Put Puerto Rico's Daunting Recovery Into Perspective

It’s been seven days since Puerto Rico suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Maria, the strongest storm it’s seen in nearly 90 years.

The rest of the world is only beginning to grasp the enormity of the devastation on the island, where it could take months, if not years, to recover.

“The devastation in Puerto Rico has set us back nearly 20 to 30 years,” Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González told The Associated Press on Sunday. “I can’t deny that the Puerto Rico of now is different from that of a week ago. The destruction of properties, of flattened structures, of families without homes, of debris everywhere. The island’s greenery is gone.”

View photos People wait in line to purchase gas in Arecibo, northwestern Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on Sept. 22, 2017. (HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images) More

Here’s what the recovery looks like (so far), by the numbers:

7 Days

It’s been a full seven days since Hurricane Maria slammed into southeastern Puerto Rico as a strong Category 4 storm.

16 Dead

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Monday theofficial death count from the hurricane has edged up to 16. That’s likely to increase as recovery efforts continue.

11,437 In Shelters

As of Tuesday, 11,437 people were still living in shelters on the island. That’s a decrease of only about 1,000 people since last Wednesday, when 12,500 people crammed into shelters to ride out the storm itself, suggesting that only 8.5 percent of those who sought shelter now have a habitable home or other accommodations to return to.

80 Percent Loss

Hurricane Maria destroyed 80 percent of the value of Puerto Rico’s agricultural industry at an estimated loss of $780 million, The New York Times reports. Banana, plantain and coffee crops were hit the hardest, with entire plantations completely razed.

View photos A banana plantation damaged by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017. More

11 Hospitals

Of Puerto Rico’s 69 hospitals, only11 currently have poweror fuel.

12 Children

Twelve children at the San Jorge Children’s Hospital in San Juan depend on ventilators to survive. CNN reports the hospital ran out of diesel for its generators on Monday, but secured another two days’ worth of fuel at the last minute thanks to the generosity of another hospital.

11 Billion Gallons

The Guajataca Dam in northwestern Puerto Rico is holding back approximately 11 billion gallons of water. Authorities warned last Friday that the dam had developed a crack thanks to added pressure from the hurricane and said it is in “imminent” danger of failing.