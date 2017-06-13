9 hottest movie sex scenes that actually are sexy

From Digital Spy

Sex. Sexy, sexy sex. It's what's keeping the human race alive. But it also serves a non-procreative purpose, we're reliably informed.

Hollywood thrives on it. If characters in films aren't getting it, they're searching for it, begging for it, or are in despair at the lack of it. Yet many of the most famous sex scenes out there aren't actually that sexy.

Yeah, everyone knows about the infamous butter scene in Last Tango In Paris, but it's basically rape, so to say it's not a turn-on is the understatement of the century.

Eyes Wide Shut? Daft. Any Bond film? Gross with an underlying aftertaste of misogyny (Pussy Galore you say? Sure…)

But every now and then they get it oh-so-right, making the act of getting down to it as alluring as Keanu in that wetsuit in Point Break. Here, then, are nine films that'll get you all hot under the collar every time.

1. Don't Look Now

View photos Photo credit: British Lion Films More

This one is, if you'll pardon the expression, the crème de la crème of movie sex, stunning in its intimacy and realism, as grieving parents Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland find comfort in their marriage. Such is the honesty, affection and passion on display, everyone involved has spent the last 44 years denying that the pair were going at it for real.

2. Atonement

Sex up against the bookshelves would get you thrown out of your local library, but that's not a problem for Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, who send sparks flying in Joe Wright's stunning drama. From Knightley's initial come-on, to the first lightning-bolt kiss, to satin slipping from bodies, the whole thing is so infused with unbridled lust, it makes the consequences it unleashes all the more tragic.

3. My Beautiful Launderette

What's glorious about Hanif Kureishi's coming-of-age drama is that, even though it's set against Thatcher-era racism and homophobia, the romance between young British-Pakistani man Omar (Gordon Warnecke) and former fascist punk Johnny (Daniel Day-Lewis) seems entirely matter-of-fact, culminating in a tryst in the backroom of Omar's glamorous suds-palace on its opening night. Funny, sweet, moving and thought-provoking, this scene was a major step forward for audiences – particularly young, gay audiences – in mainstream British cinema.

4. Ghost

Parodied so regularly over the last 27 years, it's easy to forget how dang sexy it was in the first place – Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze were surely directly responsible for a spike in the sales of pottery wheels. There's nothing remotely subtle about Moore squeezing her clay into a phallic column, while Swayze wraps his biceps around her to get good and dirty too, but that's why it stands up as one of the steamiest moments of the 1990s.

5. Mulholland Drive

View photos Photo credit: Universal More

Sing hosannah, it's a movie in which lesbian sex is there as an integral part of the story rather than just lame titillation for the boys. Naomi Watts and Laura Elena Harring are femme-fatale beautiful, and their blossoming love, leading to a soft and sensual physical connection in the aftermath of a gruesome discovery, is a gorgeous moment of clarity in an otherwise mind-bending plot.

6. Blue Valentine

View photos