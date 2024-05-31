9-month-old identified by Fresno coroner. The baby was found unconscious next to bed

The coroner identified the 9-month-old baby who died May 24 after being found unresponsive at a Fresno home.

Officers responded at 8:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue and found the baby on the floor next to a bed.

EMS provided first aid before the baby was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Benjamin Yang of Fresno.

Police said there was “no evidence of foul play initially” — but the fatality is being investigated as a potential neglect case. The coroner said the cause of death is pending.

The parents were cooperative, police said.