9-month-old found unconscious at Fresno home and later dies. Police investigating

A 9-month-old baby died Friday after being found unresponsive at a Fresno home, police said.

Officers responded at 8:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue and found the baby on the floor next to a bed.

EMS provided first aid before the baby was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fresno police Sgt. Felipe Uribe said there was “no evidence of foul play initially” — but the fatality is being investigated as a potential neglect case.

“Don’t want to jump to conclusions,” Uribe said. “It’s unfortunate. We don’t know if the baby was on the bed, fell out. This is the stuff that’s going to be revealed through the investigation and ultimately any police report.”

The parents were cooperative, Uribe said.