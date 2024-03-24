9-month-old baby dies after being found unresponsive; Pittsburgh police investigating

Pittsburgh police are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive in Homewood Sunday morning.

Officials say police and EMS were sent to the 500 block of North Homewood Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of an infant in distress.

Responders found the 9-month-old girl unresponsive. Medics took her to an area hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

Violent crime unit detectives are investigating. The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the girl’s cause and manner of death.

