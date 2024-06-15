9 men arrested, missing woman rescued in PPB prostitution sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman reported missing from California was reunited with her family after Portland police arrested nine men during a prostitution sting this past Tuesday.

Focusing on a stretch of Southeast 82nd Avenue, police arrested seven of the men – ranging in age from 22 to 51 – on charges of prostitution procurement and sexual solicitation.

Victim in February fatal Marine Drive crash identified

A 46-year-old Portland man was arrested on charges related to illegal possession of a firearm and first-degree theft. His stolen gun was seized by police. A 24-year-old Gresham man was also taken into custody for second-degree theft.

This gun was seized during a prostitution sting in SE Portland, June 11, 2024 (PPB)

Police say they identified other potential suspects and towed four vehicles as well.

The California woman was reunited with her family, authorities said.

No further information has been released at this time.

If you or someone you know is being labor or sex trafficked, please call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or report tips to humantrafficking@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.