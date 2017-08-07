9 Letters from Kids to Their Cancer-Stricken Moms That Will Break Your Heart

From Woman's Day

In a series of sweet, candid notes, these children share what they love best about their brave mothers battling cancer.

In 2009, four weeks after giving birth to Luke, mom Diana collapsed in the shower and was rushed to the hospital. She was diagnosed with stage IV choriocarcinoma, a rare form of uterine cancer that can form during pregnancy. Even more devastating: Luke, as a newborn, was also diagnosed with the disease when tumors were found throughout his body. During 10 months of treatment, both Diana and Luke fought their way back to health. Luke has to wear hearing aids and has no vision in one eye, but they are both in remission. Three years ago, Luke welcomed his baby sister Madelyn.

Diana says: "The hardest part was not being strong enough to take care of my son. He was so little and so sick and I couldn't be there. My husband, Matthew, Luke's grandparents and a team of angel nurses protected and loved Luke every step of the way. I was worried he would never know me. He was such a fighter and still is. When I see my children, I just remember how close this family came to not being together. I am filled with joy and thanks. We try to do lots of family things-vacations, sporting events, concerts, and shows. I want to create positive memories and share as many experiences as I can with my husband and children. Never take good health for granted."

Samantha's mom Dawn, now 40, was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer in 2013 and had an 8% chance of surviving. She has been in remission for three years.

Dawn says: "During treatment, amongst dozens of medical appointments and scans, I tried my best to participate in their day-to-day lives, but was unable to care for them in a 'normal' way. Some days I'd just lay on the floor because that is all the strength I had. Samantha and her brother Jackson, now four, would crawl all over me, and we'd still manage to laugh, play and do our best to have quality time during this very difficult chapter. It was cathartic to hear Samantha explain her side of the story. I don't know if she truly comprehends how close she came to losing her mommy, but the words my amazing daughter wrote made me realize how lucky we are that she sees my illness as a hiccup in our lives and something that made us all stronger. Courage and hope exudes from our young lady. I'm sad she had to experience any hardship due to this disease, but I'm happy she has found a way to put her positive spin on a scary situation. I'm grateful to be here to read her words."

Corinne, 11, Florida

Corinne's mom Nicole, now 39, was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive breast cancer with lymph node involvement. She was treated in 2010 with chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation for about nine months. She is in remission and caring for three children, aged 15, 11 and 10.

Nicole says: "When I was diagnosed, all I wanted to do was hold my kids and never let them go. Cancer has a way of prioritizing your life. My kids have benefitted from that and we are better parents because of it. My kids may not have known they were helping, but their endless energy and enthusiasm for every day made it so much easier to cope. It's hard to be sad when there is the constant buzz of activity in the house. A 7- 4- and 2-year old definitely keep things busy and fun! My first reaction when I read Corrine's letter was to feel sad. As moms, we all want to protect our kids from the hurt of the world. But it also makes me proud. Corinne, and all of my kids, are stronger and more compassionate people because of the struggles we have faced."

Malik, 11, Tennessee

Malik's mom Michelle, 41, was diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer that had spread to two lymph nodes in 2016. She's on oral chemotherapy for five years.

Michelle says: "I was terrified when I got diagnosed because of my family history. My mom's identical twin sister died at age 34 from metastatic breast cancer in 1990, and then my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. But I was also hopeful because I knew I had an awesome support system. There was never a second when I didn't feel loved or feel that I couldn't beat this. My cancer journey is teaching me how to slow down and enjoy moments more, especially with my family. I plan to travel, teach, and live as much as possible. This is the example I want to leave for my children, no matter when it's my time to go. This experience has increased my level of self-reflection, and I believe it has given me a new mission to tackle. I'm a pediatrician and I'm starting a postdoctoral fellowship in health policy at Harvard in July, and this experience will definitely guide my studies and perspective."

Wylee, 7, Indiana

Wylee's mom Erica, now 31, was diagnosed with recurrent metastatic cervical cancer in 2012. It's considered incurable.

Erica says: "I will be in cancer treatment until it stops working. Then it will just be a matter of time before I die. My cancer has taught me that getting out and living life is important. I am more intentional about doing things Wylee will remember in case I am not here. My son is amazing in helping me cope and heal. He has helped me when I've had to do IV infusions at a center and at home. Each time I have been hospitalized, he has come to visit and brought projects like LEGOs. I hope that my son can find a way to continue being happy and enjoying his life, even if it ends up being without me."

Mackenzie, 13, New Hampshire

Mackenzie's mom Fabianna, now 39, has BRCA 1 invasive metastatic breast cancer and brain cancer. She's been fighting for the last 12 years.

Fabianna says: "When I was diagnosed, I wrapped my daughter in my arms and sat on the floor holding her, wondering if I would see her grow. I quickly realized that I needed to start living in the present, because it is a gift. Mackenzie was a year old when I was diagnosed, so this is all she knows. As a mother, I feel so much guilt that she has had to watch my many bad days. But she has also witnessed a woman who refuses to give up the fight. Mackenzie is always my bright and shining light. Her love and compassion gets me through some of the toughest days. I am so proud of the young woman she is and how she handles this journey. No matter what we have endured together, we have remained positive in the face of this disease. My motto is: Cancer is what I have, not who I am. Cancer has taken my breasts, my hair, and my ability to have more children. It will never take my fighting spirit. Our family does not believe in the words 'no cure.'"

Lily, 11, Minnesota

Lily's mom Heather, now 48, was diagnosed with malignant pleural mesothelioma (cancer that lives in the lining of the lungs and chest wall) in 2005 and is in remission.

Heather says: "Having cancer taught me that I am stronger than I ever thought I could be. I think it changed my whole approach to parenting. I don't get stressed about the small stuff, and I look at the big picture. I laughed when I read Lily's letter. We get good parking. Leave it to my kid to hone in on the fact that we get handicap parking because I have one lung. But it made me proud too, because she really has a huge heart, and it shows in the letter. I hope, very simply, for a future. Period. I'm under no illusions as to what a mesothelioma diagnosis means. I know that it could come back at any time, so I quite literally live in the moment. I plan for the future, but I live for today."

Eisley, 6, California

Eisley's mom Melissa, now 34, has Myelodysplastic Syndrome (a group of bone marrow disorders that occur when the bone marrow doesn't produce enough healthy blood cells).

Melissa says: "When I was first told I had cancer, I almost didn't believe it. Being 33 years old, feeling completely healthy, and being told you have a bone marrow cancer, is incredibly shocking. I felt scared, alone, angry, confused, and sad all at once. Cancer has brought me closer to my daughter in so many ways. We spend such valuable time together. My daughter helps me every day by just being so supportive. Her positive attitude is what keeps me going."

Cooper, 10, Wyoming

Cooper's mom Mary, now 49, was diagnosed with Lobular Carcinoma In Situ (LCIS) in 2015 and is in the second year of a five-year treatment course. LCIS means abnormal cells are growing in the lobules, the milk-producing glands at the end of the breast ducts, and it increases the risk of developing invasive breast cancer later on in life.

Mary says: "My children know me better than anyone-they saw through my thinly masked veils that attempted to convey I was okay. They looked at me and saw that I wasn't. They came to my hospital room and knew instantly how much pain I was in. I was saddened to see that Cooper keeps so much bottled up. I could hear his fear. Breast cancer made my little man have to grow up much too fast. Ultimately, though, I was proud of my son. Cooper is such a sweet little boy with an abundant heart and capacity to love. He is careful with his words, so when he expresses himself it's nothing short of beautiful. My family and I laugh a lot more than we did before breast cancer. I used to stress over the most minor things and now I just don't. I'm a much more relaxed mom and wife. I am able to find the humor in the darkest moments because giving in to despair and being hopeless is its own death. I still have fearful, bad days, but they don't consume me-love and laughter do."

