9 Investigates: The consequences for doctors convicted of crimes

What happens when a doctor is accused or convicted of a serious crime?

We’re investigating what happens when complaints are filed against local doctors with the medical board. Some faced consequences, but many did not.

“It doesn’t matter what I know, it matters what I can prove.”

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz takes the issue straight to the North Carolina Medical Board and gets answers from one of the chief legal officers.

>>Watch the full story at 5 p.m. on Monday to see the punishments that may surprise you.

(VIDEO: Rape, fraud: Medical records show doctors behaving badly, breaking law)