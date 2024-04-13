9 indicted for allegedly selling over 150 pounds of meth

Apr. 13—As of Thursday, eight of the defendants were arrested on Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii island. The indictments were handed down April 4 and unsealed following the arrests.

Nine people have been indicted by a federal grand jury over an alleged years-long drug trafficking conspiracy run by the Mexican mafia out of a California prison that was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and carfentanil throughout Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island, as well as on the mainland.

Federal law enforcement seized over 150 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 1 kilo of fentanyl, 4 kilos of carfentanil, numerous firearms and ammunition, and over $150, 000 in cash, according to court records unsealed Friday. Records of more than 50 drug and money shipments over a seven-month period were also taken.

As of Thursday, eight of the defendants were arrested on Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii island. The indictments were handed down April 4 and unsealed following the arrests.

Anthony Bravo—who remains in custody in California—Leonard Gutierrez (also known as "Lucky " and "Lenny ") , Nathan "Butch " Ahhoy Lee, Jorelyn "JoJo " C. Pacariem, Dominic Gomes, Faith Michelle Nelson, Trish Leila Henderson (also known as Trish Leila Silva ), Francis Anthony Abergas Jr. and Kennard Hinano Boyd Kekona were charged in a 44-count indictment secured April 4.

"The drug charges in the indictment are the result of the defendants' involvement in a (drug trafficking organization ) that pumped pounds of dangerous drugs into the community on Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii Island over a significant period of time. The nature of these offenses weighs strongly in favor of detention, " wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret C. Nammar, in a memorandum in support of the government's motion to detain the defendants without bail until their trial. "The circumstances of these drug charges also weigh strongly in favor of detention. Bravo and Gutierrez are believed to be affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and are charged with distributing substantial amounts of drugs, including the extremely lethal drug carfentanil."

Nammar's motion was granted Friday.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the fentanyl analogue carfentanil is a synthetic opioid used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals. The lethal dose range for carfentanil in humans is unknown ; however, carfentanil is about 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which can be lethal at the 2-milligram range, depending on route of administration and other factors, according to the DEA.

At Gutierrez's home on Nov. 27, law enforcement reported finding a Ruger revolver, a.357-caliber Magnum, a Ruger pistol and a.22-caliber long rifle with magazine.

Two days later at Lee's home, authorities reported finding a 9 mm Ruger pistol, a rifle, a Henry Repeating Arms Classic Lever Action.22 Short /Long Rifle, one metal Ruger brand magazine and two rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

On Feb. 24 a Crown City Arms.45-caliber pistol, a silver magazine loaded with eight rounds of.45-caliber ammunition and one round of Aguila.22-caliber ammunition were taken from Abergas' car.

Bravo allegedly led and organized the drug trafficking organization from his cell at a state prison in California using contraband cellphones, according to federal court documents.

Gutierrez was allegedly Bravo's right-hand man who managed and supervised the organization outside of the prison and was responsible for shipping hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and kilos of fentanyl and carfentanil to Hawaii and elsewhere, and "collecting thousands in drug proceeds."

The two men are allegedly affiliates of the Mexican mafia, according to federal court documents.

Lee, Pacariem and Gomes were allegedly the leaders and organizers of distribution networks on Oahu and Hawaii island, and were supplied multipound shipments of illegal drugs from Bravo and Gutierrez through shipping companies, including FedEx and UPS, and then distributing the controlled substances to others on Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island.

They would then send thousands of dollars in drug proceeds back to California, according to court documents.

Nelson, Henderson and Abergas allegedly ran the distribution networks on Kauai and got multipound shipments of methamphetamine from Lee and Pacariem through the U.S. mail and shipping companies.

They allegedly sold the methamphetamine on Kauai and sent thousands of dollars in cash proceeds back to Lee and Pacariem on Oahu. Kekona allegedly helped Pacariem store and sell controlled substances on Oahu, including methamphetamine and carfentanil.

Gutierrez, Lee and Abergas allegedly carried guns while they worked, which law enforcement took from their residences and /or person along with illegal drugs.

From at least October 2022 until April 4, the group is charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine ; 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl ; and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing carfentanil.

Bravo and Gutierrez are charged together in nine counts for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between June and October 2023.

Gutierrez is also charged with possession of firearms in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy for two firearms found at his residence where he "received and stored controlled substances and cash proceeds " along with about 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 4 kilos of carfentanil.

Lee is also charged with 13 drug trafficking offenses related to "his distribution of approximately 19 pounds of methamphetamine to a cooperating source and undercover law enforcement officer, " possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking for guns he had at his house along with nearly 35 pounds of methamphetamine, and with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Pacariem is also charged with six drug dealing offenses that include her alleged distribution of pounds of methamphetamine and ounces of carfentanil ; Gomes faces seven other drug trafficking charges for his receipt of multipound shipments of methamphetamine ; Nelson is charged with three drug dealing crimes for her "receipt and attempted possession of parcels containing pounds of methamphetamine "; Henderson has been charged twice for receiving and trying to possess parcels containing pounds of methamphetamine ; Abergas is also charged with two drug trafficking offenses for his receipt of pounds of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition ; and Kekona is charged with a drug dealing offense for having about 2 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 2 ounces of carfentanil, which was taken from him following a traffic stop.

Federal law enforcement used intercepted phone communications, text messages and other electronic communications from three devices and contraband cellphones belonging to Bravo.

Confidential sources, informants, video surveillance, traffic stops and other investigative methods helped police and federal agents gather evidence against the group.